Fact-checker debunks Covid vaccine myths

11 November 2020, 16:10

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a fact-checker debunked myths surrounding Covid vaccines while talking to LBC.

Tom Phillips, the Editor FullFact, addressed false claims on the subject after preliminary findings from Pfizer have shown that its coronavirus vaccine can prevent 90% of people contracting the virus.

Mr Phillips told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "Since the beginning of the pandemic, Bill Gates has been a magnet for misinformation about this because of course he does a lot of work in the field of funding vaccine research [and] funding medical research generally.

"So we've seen a lot of claims that this is part of some population control programme that he's doing [and] that the vaccine will have a microchip in it that will be used to track the population.

"It's worth saying, in case we needed to clear this one up, the vaccines won't have microchips in them.

"This is possibly a misunderstanding of a research programme that they had to create patches that you could put on the skin that would deliver vaccines in a better way. But that's not a microchip. Vaccines don't have microchips in them."

The FullFact Editor went on to debunk the claim that nasal swab tests are being used as a secret way to vaccinate people.

Pfizer has been tested on 43,500 people in the US, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa and Turkey.

The pharmaceutical giant hopes to supply 50 million doses by the end of 2020 and around 1.3 billion by the end of 2021.

Mr Phillips also said: "There's absolute nothing wrong with having questions and it's perfectly natural [and] perfectly human to want to be well-informed before you have any medical intervention.

He added: "It has to be said, however, vaccines are very rigorously tested. Vaccines are subject to a huge amount of scrutiny, possibly more than many other medicines.

"And these trials will make their data available when they are complete, and so we will be able to scrutinise that..."

Comments

Loading...

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Covid: 'We may vaccinate everybody that needs it before next winter,' expert says

Covid: 'We may vaccinate everybody that needs it before next winter,' expert says
How might Covid-19 vaccines work in practice?

How might Covid-19 vaccines work in practice?

US election: Caller worries over prospect of 'civil war'

US election: Caller worries over prospect of 'civil war'

The former Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC on election night

David Miliband: Neither Trump nor Biden will do a post-Brexit trade deal
The President's Pastor told LBC he predicted a landslide for Donald Trump

Donald Trump's pastor: 'hopefully we can overturn Roe V. Wade'
UK-US trade deal 'probably more likely' with Trump as President, says expert

UK-US trade deal 'probably more likely' with Trump as President, says expert

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry Dunn was killed when his motorbike was hit outside RAF Croughton

Harry Dunn's alleged killer 'never had diplomatic immunity', High Court hears
Over 50,000 people in the UK have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test

UK Covid-19 deaths pass 50,000

Khairi Saadallah had been due to go on trial at the Old Bailey on November 30

Reading attacker Khairi Saadallah pleads guilty to three murders
Students in Wales will be tested for Covid-19 before they are allowed to leave for home

University students in Wales should return home for Christmas by 9 December
File photo: Aerial view of Croydon town centre

Croydon Council 'goes bust' after 'running up £1.5 billion in debt'
Robert Duff went missing on January 12 2013

Missing man's mother criticises police as they search Hampstead Heath pond