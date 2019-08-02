Caller Evacuated From Home Due To Flooding Tells Shelagh Why He Won't Move House

A caller who has had to flee his home for a second time due to flooding tells Shelagh Fogarty why he won't move house.

Andrew said a brook at the bottom of his garden flooded in heavy rain earlier this week, flooding his house.

But speaking to Shelagh Fogarty, the flooded resident explained why he won't relocate his home.

"Not that much water came in, but because it's river water, it's not sanitary so it's classed as black water," he said.

"The whole ground floor is now covered in this dirty sludge, it's quite smelly, and I have professional cleaners here right now estimating what it's going to do.

"Floors have to come up and if the floors come out, the skirting board has to come up.

"If the skirting board comes up, the plaster has to come off to get the place dry."

Shelagh said: "So you're out of house again presumably?"

Andrew replied: "We were evacuated on Tuesday by the firefighters and we're sofa surfing but that can't last much longer."

But when Shelagh asked whether he has considered moving house, Andrew explained why he wouldn't.

"Let's think about getting straight," he said.

"The fact of the matter is you're left with a property that would become very difficult to sell, so just in terms of moving might not be an option.

"It would be hard enough for me to renew my insurance next year, but whether they'd take on new clients might be a different matter."

