Former Tory Explains Why She Now Supports "Perfect" Liberal Democrats

The caller told Shelagh Fogarty that as a Remain voter she finally feels like she has a party she wants to vote for.

Rebecca, from Burnley, said that she wouldn't vote Labour or Conservative because they're "too mixed" on their Brexit stance.

The Liberal Democrat policy of revoking Article 50 if they win a majority appeals to Rebecca.

She said: "This is what we want, we don't want to leave the EU no matter what.

"That has given me grounds to say, you know what, I don't want to spoil my ballot paper.

"They are perfect, great, legitimate for me to vote for."

Former Tory Explains Why She Now Supports "Perfect" Liberal Democrats. Picture: PA

Rebecca explained how she voted Remain and thinks no other party is clear on Brexit.

The Liberal Democrats were, she thought.

Prior to being a Liberal Democrat, Rebecca supported the Conservative Party.

Speaking about her dog-walking business, she spoke about how Brexit uncertainty is giving her anxiety about the future of her job. That is a large part of the reason why she supports remaining in the European Union.

She told LBC that putting a promise to the public to revoke Article 50 at a General Election is like a mini referendum.

Rebecca thought this might increase the appeal of the Liberal Democrats.

She said: "I think a lot of the remain voters will go for her [Jo Swinson].