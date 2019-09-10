Former UKIP Voter Tells Shelagh Fogarty He's Now A Lib Dem

10 September 2019, 16:04

Paul, from Brighton, once voted for UKIP but told LBC presenter Shelagh Fogarty that he now "deeply regrets it."

He now supports the Liberal Democrats.

Paul said that he "completely" agrees with their 'revoke' policy.

He told Shelagh that when he voted for UKIP, he didn't tell his wife.

Former UKIP voter tells Shelagh he now supports the Lib Dems. Picture: LBC

Paul said he did it "for a laugh" and to vote for someone different.

Although he now regrets it, it has no impact in Brighton - a Green Party constituency.

Shelagh then said that instead of tactical voting, Paul seems to be more tempted by being a 'purist' and voting with his "head and his heart."

