George Floyd documentary host opens up to LBC about 'understanding privilege'

12 May 2021, 18:50

By Sam Sholli

News anchor Charlene White has told LBC about what she sees as the importance of "understanding your privilege", ahead of her documentary about the impact of George Floyd's death.

Mrs White gave her perspective on the issue ahead of tonight's airing of a documentary she hosts with Trevor McDonald about how much the killing of George Floyd has impacted Britain, entitled 'Trevor McDonald & Charlene White: Has George Floyd Changed Britain?'

Writing in the i today, Mrs White said: "In the past year since George Floyd’s death there have been lots and lots of conversations about race.

"But our documentary, Trevor McDonald & Charlene White: Has George Floyd Changed Britain?, broadcast on Wednesday night, wanted to look at whether they ever lead to anything."

She told LBC it is essential to "understand your privilege": "I understood that because my mum made sure that [I] understood that.

"[She made me] understand our responsibility as individuals to climb that ladder but to make that we bring other people with us."

Mrs White later added: "And those of us whose voices are heard louder, we have responsibility to understand how privileged a position that puts us in."

Trevor McDonald & Charlene White: Has George Floyd Changed Britain? will air on ITV on Wednesday, 12th May at 9pm.

