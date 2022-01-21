Headteacher tells LBC of more than £67,000 increase in her school's energy bills

21 January 2022, 15:15

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a headteacher told LBC that her school's energy bills have risen by more than £67,000.

Sharan Matharu, who is the headteacher at Elizabeth Woodville School in Northampton, brought up the figure while speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty.

The exchange between the LBC presenter and the headteacher comes as the cost of living crisis grips families across the UK.

Shelagh asked the headteacher: "So, what's been the hefty bills that you've been facing in school?"

The headteacher responded: "Our energy bills have gone up to over £205,000-a-year. So that's an increase of just over £67,000.

"And that's the contract we signed based on usage previously.

"I'm a little bit worried it might slightly higher because the usage is up due to all the windows and doors being open all the time.

"We're sort of keeping the heating on for longer, I'm thinking."

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng spoke to LBC this morning and did not rule out plans for a one-off payment of up to £500 to help struggling families through the cost of living crisis.

Mr Kwarteng said this morning: “We are always looking at ways in which we can try and soften price rises, undue hikes in bills.“I’m sure there will be more information about that in the next few weeks.

“There are lots of measures that have been talked about and ultimately it’s a matter for Rishi Sunak and his team at the Treasury. “We are trying to get to some common solution.

“We’ve got the warm home discount, which gives very vulnerable people, people on low incomes, support for bills. There’s also winter fuel payment as well.“We are having conversations across government to see what more can be done.”

The Treasury is now said to be investigating whether a one-off payment to the poorest households may be a better solution than slashing VAT on energy bills, which the Chancellor is reportedly concerned would give financial aid to richer households who do not need it.

READ MORE: Poorest people 'made to balance the books': Food campaigner explains cost of living crisis

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Governance 'undermined' by No10 'survival' culture, Shad. Chief Treasury Sec tells Shelagh Fogarty

Governance 'undermined' by No10 'survival' culture, Shad Chief Treasury Sec tells Shelagh Fogarty
Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial

Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial

'Morally inept' NDA practice in uni sex cases must be scrapped, Minister insists

'Morally inept' uni sex case NDAs must be scrapped, Minister demands

Partygate scandal: 'I will never vote Conservative again,' caller says

Partygate scandal: 'I will never vote Conservative again,' passionate caller says

Ex-Met standards boss defends lack of No10 party investigations

Ex-Met standards boss defends lack of No10 party investigation

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale tells LBC party has to replace Boris Johnson as leader

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale tells LBC Boris Johnson has to be replaced as leader

Shelagh Fogarty's passionate clash with caller defending No10 party

Shelagh Fogarty's passionate clash with caller defending Number 10 party

Pavan Sagoo passed away in the same month Downing Street held a party for staff.

Mum who lost daughter, 14, during May 2020 lockdown too devastated to say the PM's name

Cladding crisis: Caller facing bankruptcy and 'fighting it every single day on credit cards'

Cladding crisis: Caller fighting bankruptcy 'every single day on credit cards'

Colston's Girls' School ex-pupil reveals 'inappropriate' rituals to slave trader

Colston's Girls' School ex-pupil reveals 'inappropriate' rituals to slave trader

'I will now say that I forgive the person who killed my son'

'I will now say that I forgive the person who killed my son'

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Shelagh Fogarty's best moments of 2021

Shelagh Fogarty's best moments of 2021

Best of 2021: Clash with caller branding bikini-wearing girls 'shocking'

Best of 2021: Clash with caller branding bikini-wearing girls 'shocking'

Sadiq Khan: Omicron will 'surge' without new restrictions post-Christmas

Sadiq Khan: Omicron will 'surge' without new restrictions post-Christmas

Skiing hotelier: France's tourist ban may cause my business to fold

Desperate hotelier: France's tourist ban may cause us to fold

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'Priti Patel's proposed asylum system overhaul could go wrong quite quickly'

'Priti Patel's immigration plan won't stop people coming'

Tearful caller tributes his 'heroic' mum who has buried third child during lockdown

Tearful caller tributes his 'heroic' mum who buried third child during lockdown
'We haven't been allowed to grieve': Caller opens up about losing her mother

'We haven't been allowed to grieve': Caller opens up about losing her mother
Police officer gives impassioned reaction to 'demoralising' violent Bristol protest

Police officer gives impassioned reaction to 'demoralising' violent Bristol protest
Labour MP warns of 'staggering' disparities faced by black women in pregnancy and childbirth

Labour MP warns of 'staggering' disparities faced by black women in pregnancy and childbirth
'My colleague assaulted me in the work lift,' caller tells LBC

'My colleague sexually assaulted me in the work lift,' caller tells LBC

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Man charged with murder after couple attacked in Derbyshire home
Grant Shapps appeared in a video outlining his bid to get rid of "banal" train announcements

Grant Shapps ridiculed over 'Thick of It' train tannoy video

Rory Stewart has called on Europe to provide Ukraine with weapons

Europe must 'provide weapons to Ukraine' for defence against Russia, Rory Stewart warns
Matthew Wilson was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

British doctor killed after gun fired 'recklessly' by neighbour as he lay in bed in US
Millie was rescued with a sausage attached to a drone

Incredible moment dog saved from rising tide after rescuers dangle sausage from drone
Russell Bishop, the 'Babes in the Wood' child killer, has died. He murdered Nicola Fellows (top right) and Karen Hadaway (bottom right).

Babes in the Wood child killer Russell Bishop dies from cancer aged 55