'How I'd Ensure My Daughter Still Had An Advantage If Private Schools Were Abolished'

The caller said that if Labour's proposal to effectively abolish private schools went ahead, he'd spend the school fes on something else that still gives his daughter an educational advantage.

Stu, whose daughter goes to an all-girls private school, told Shelagh Fogarty: "I am not rich. I own three small businesses.

I have to work hard. Her fees cost us £907 a month."

He explained that if private schools were abolished he'd use that money for something else.

Picture: LBC

Stu said: "I'd use that £907 month, sell my house where I live at the moment and move to a different area with a great school right next to it.

"That £907 would still be invested in her.

But I'd take the place of somebody who is probably more deserving."

Shelagh and Stu realised that amount of money is probably worth three mortgages in the North East.

Stu told Shelagh that he decided to spend that money on his 7 year-old daughter because she "thrives" at the independent school and "she's head and shoulders above these [state school] girls."