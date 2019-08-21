"If HS2 Doesn't Reach The North, It Will Be Scandalous"

The Mayor of Greater Manchester told LBC it would be scandalous if HS2 only goes as far as Birmingham.

A Government-commissioned independent review into HS2 will look at 'whether and how' the multi-billion project should continue.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says a 'go or no-go' decision about the high speed railway line connecting London to the north of England will then be made by the end of the year.

Speaking to Shelagh Fogarty on LBC, Andy Burnham admitted his reaction to the announcement could not be repeated on national radio.

Shelagh Fogarty spoke to Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham. Picture: PA / LBC

He said: "On the review team, there's two elected representatives from the West Midlands, but none from the north.

"If this ends up as a railway from London to Birmingham, but doesn't go further north, then that would be scandalous, given all the promises that we've been given about building a Northern Powerhouse.

"We've had promise after promise after promise.

"But so far, it's proved to be as reliable as our trains, ie. not at all."