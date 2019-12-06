This caller's opinion made Shelagh Fogarty say "I love you"

This was Shelagh's reaction when the caller Kate said that politicians are not interrogated enough and should be forensically challenged.

Shelagh rejoiced and called her the "heroine of the day."

This is after a senior Conservative source said people are tired of the interrogations, the journalists and the interviewers.

"I think what he meant was he was tired, the Tories are tired," said Kate, "the public certainly aren't. The public want to know the detail. It's the detail that matters."