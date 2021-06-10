'If you went to the best university but sexually harass people, you're a failure'

10 June 2021, 15:43

By Fiona Jones

Shelagh Fogarty gave her instant reaction to an Ofsted report which has found sexual harassment has become "normalised" for children in schools and colleges.

Almost 90 per cent of girls and 50 per cent of boys said either they or their friends had been sent unsolicited explicit images or videos, according to the report.

Inspectors were also told that boys shared "nudes" like a "collection game" on platforms such as WhatsApp and Snapchat.

More than nine in 10 girls and almost three quarters of boys had experienced sexist name-calling as well, or knew their peers had, a lot or sometimes.

The report also showed that children do not believe it is worth reporting cases of sexual harassment as it is so common.

"If I were headteacher, I would be declaring this at school as an issue, whether it happens in school or out of school it doesn't matter, your job is forming those children, I would be declaring it on a daily basis...as an issue more important than your exam results because it is.

"If you get straight As in your exams and go on to the finest universities in the land, but you sexually harass people, you're a failure."

She continued, "You're a failure. You're an unspeakable failure if you do that."

"A teacher, a parent, headteacher, a leader at a school..should be making this the top priority for a child's formation while they're in that school or in your family as you raise them.

"At parent's night I would say to parents are you discussing this kind of behaviour with your son or daughter? Is it happening to them, are they doing it to other people do you know?

"This Ofsted report and the scale of it means an awful lot of kids are either doing this or having it done to them."

Chief inspector of schools, Amanda Spielman, said she was "shocked" by the findings of the review.

She said: "It's alarming that many children and young people, particularly girls, feel they have to accept sexual harassment as part of growing up.

"Whether it's happening at school or in their social life, they simply don't feel it's worth reporting.

"This is a cultural issue; it's about attitudes and behaviours becoming normalised, and schools and colleges can't solve that by themselves."

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller over her views on girls in bikinis

Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller 'shocked' at girls wearing bikinis on a street
'Demoralised' GP fears 'end of NHS' over staff burnout and bullying

'Demoralised' GP fears 'end of NHS' over staff burnout and bullying
No-fault divorce could've prevented tracking of wife, caller tells LBC.

Caller backs no-fault divorce after tracking wife's car 'for evidence of cheating'
Caller takes aim at Parole Board over Colin Pitchfork prison release

Caller condemns Parole Board for 'taking a chance' by releasing Colin Pitchfork
Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP over plans to cut foreign aid

Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP over plans to cut foreign aid
Shelagh Fogarty left 'speechless' as primary schools tell girls to wear 'modesty shorts'

Shelagh Fogarty left 'speechless' as primary schools tell girls to wear 'modesty shorts'

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

London Bridge terrorist Usman Khan was lawfully killed by police, inquest finds
Boris Johnson, Joe Biden, Carrie Symonds and Dr Jill Biden were pictured in Carbis Bay in Cornwall.

Boris Johnson and President Biden meet ahead of G7 summit

Mr and Dr Biden will visit the Queen on Sunday.

Queen to meet Joe Biden at Windsor Castle for tea and Guard of Honour
An independent commission was set up to decide the future of the controversial statue after last year's Black Lives Matter protests

Oxford students could get compensation over Cecil Rhodes lecturer strikes
Matt Hancock hit back at Dominic Cummings

Matt Hancock tells MPs: 'I have no idea why Cummings has a problem with me'
Maya Forstater has won her appeal against an employment tribunal

Maya Forstater: woman who lost job over gender tweets wins employment tribunal appeal