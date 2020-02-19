Immigration: "I feel targeted even though I've made the country richer"

This caller told Shelagh Fogarty why he feels targeted due to the government's new immigration system.

Anxo has a biology degree, a teaching qualification, can speak four languages and yet because he earns below the £25,000 salary threshold he would be considered "low-skilled" in the government's new immigration system.

He was headhunted for his current job in a trading department and his jobs have also included teaching English and coordinating operations.

Anxo said he will not have to leave as he moved here before Brexit and questioned that for those who moved here after the referendum, how will the government fill those vacancies? He recognised these problems will arise in the sectors such as hospitality, construction and care.

Shelagh asked if Anxo feels a bit targeted moving about Britain now.

"I feel targeted, like I'm considered less than other people," Anxo said and while he's benefitted from the UK, "the country has benefitted more from my skills than me because... all the money I've been making here, because the cost of living here is so expensive, has been kept in the country."

Anxo said half his salary goes on rent, he pays taxes and the rest goes on living here: "I've made the country richer."

Shelagh reflected had Anxo tried to come now he'd would not be allowed to live in the UK as he would not have been considered skilled enough, despite his long list of skills.