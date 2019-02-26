Irate Brexiteer Cut Off By Shelagh Fogarty After On-Air “Hissy Fit”

Shelagh Fogarty cut off this angered Brexiteer after he shouted at her down the phone.

The LBC presenter sent Geoffrey into a frenzy when she challenged him over his description of a second referendum.

The caller started the conversation by saying: “I think what the Labour Party has done by suggesting they want another Remainer’s voter, because that is what it is, will be the end of the Labour Party…”

Much to Geoffery’s fury, Shelagh interjected: “Well except everyone gets [a vote].”

To which he retorted: “Excuse me I haven’t finished talking!

“Are you going to let me talk? I’m making a statement and you keep…”

Picture: LBC

At this point, Shelagh slammed down his fader and accused the caller of having a “hissy fit”.

After making her point, she asked him: “Now, Geoffrey, do you want to carry on talking like a reasonable adult?”

But, the caller was still seething, responding: “Have you finished with your diatribe?”

Watch what happened next above…