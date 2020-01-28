Israel Folau: Shelagh Fogarty makes an excellent point on the disgraced rugby player

Shelagh Fogarty pointed out that a normal person would face getting sacked for making an equally offensive comment.

Shelagh Fogarty had a discussion with the editor of Love Rugby League about disgraced rugby player Israel Folau.

He was sacked by Rugby Australia last year for tweeting that "hell awaits" gay people.

He has now signed a new deal to play for France-based RFL Super League team Catalans Dragons.

Shelagh Fogarty said: "You have to wonder, if you or I walked into our office and said, routinely, you know... listen, if you've got a drink problem, sorry mate, you're going to hell.

"If you're gay, you're going to hell.

"You had an affair? You're going to hell.

"If you lie, you're going to hell.

"If you've had sex outside of marriage, hell.

"If you've ever stolen, hell.

"If you're an atheist, if you don't believe in God, you're going to hell. Not even the pope thinks that!"

She continued: "You'd be up in front of HR soon enough, wouldn't you?"

Israel Folau: Shelagh Fogarty makes an excellent point on the disgraced rugby player. Picture: PA

The editor of Rugby League Love, James Gordon, responded: "I think the problem you have with sports stars is where do they go to?

"Are we saying that we don't want them to be a rugby player but it's okay for them to go off and be a binman or something like that.

"I suppose it's... if you or I went into our workplace and said such a thing, what would our next job be after that? It's hard to say."