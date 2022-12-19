'Jeremy Clarkson is a circus ringmaster', caller claims

19 December 2022, 16:46

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

This caller believes "calculated" Jeremy Clarkson purposefully "created a storm" with his column on Meghan Markle, speculating he might have even written his apology beforehand.

John in Somerset spoke to Shelagh Fogarty after Clarkson openly spoke of his hatred of Meghan Markle in his latest newspaper column.

The ex-Top Gear presenter had detailed his wish for Meghan to be "paraded naked through the streets" as people hurl excrement at her - an apparent nod to a scene from Game of Thrones.

Causing widespread uproar, IPSO has so far received over 6,000 official complaints about his column.

John started by telling Shelagh how "depressing" he finds Clarkson's recent column and that both The Sun and Clarkson have "form".

He said: "My suspicion is, he wrote his apology before he even wrote the article.

"I suspect it's calculated, he wanted to create a storm he wanted to join in.

"I think he sees himself as a bit of a demented circus ringmaster, he knows the countries divided along the race lines."

Read more: Clarkson doesn't say sorry but admits 'putting foot in it' amid backlash over hateful comments about Meghan Markle

He went on to describe the column as "palpable" racism, adding the only thing he didn't do was use the "n-word", adding that "horrifyingly", even if he had, he reckons he still would have gotten away with it.

