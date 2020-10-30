'Jeremy Corbyn was warned in advance over EHRC statement'

30 October 2020, 15:50

'Jeremy Corbyn was warned in advance over EHRC statement'
'Jeremy Corbyn was warned in advance over EHRC statement'. Picture: LBC/PA

By Sam Sholli

Jeremy Corbyn was warned in advance about his statement in response to the Equality and Human Rights Commission's anti-Semitism report, LabourList Editor Sienna Rodgers has told LBC.

Ms Rodgers told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty that she understood Mr Corbyn received the warning from Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner's office.

The exchange comes as a report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) found the party was responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination.

Mr Corbyn rejected some of the equality watchdog's findings and claimed the issue had been "dramatically overstated for political reasons" by his critics - a stance that put him at odds with his successor Sir Keir Starmer and led to him having the whip removed on Thursday.

Ms Rodgers told LBC: "Corbyn apparently was warned by Angela Rayner's office that his statement would clash with Starmer's speech [in response to the EHRC report].

"And then he was told once it was released that he had to withdraw or correct or retract in his interview subsequently...and then he didn't do that."

She added: "They knew the content [of the statement in advance] and the Deputy Leader's office, from what I understand, said to him [the] specific line saying the scale of the problem has been "overstated" by political opponents [was] going to be problematic for [him].

"That's what he was told. But he included it in the statement anyway."

Ms Rodgers however did say that, despite disagreement in the Labour Party over whether Mr Corbyn should have been suspended, there is "huge consensus at all levels of the party and across all faction over the [EHRC] report's recommendations".

She said: "Literally everyone agrees that those recommendations need to be implemented swiftly and well..."

Comments

Loading...

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Students were bombarded with online hate over Covid spike, caller tells LBC

Students were bombarded with online hate over Covid spike, caller tells LBC
'You can't win on stop-and-search', Afro-Caribbean ex-police officer tells LBC

'You can't win on stop-and-search', Afro-Caribbean ex-police officer tells LBC
Labour Shadow Equalities Minister responds to 'worrying' stop-and-search figures

Stop-and-search figures are 'worrying', says Labour Shadow Equalities Minister
Caller saw 'thousands of selfish Londoners without masks' in public space

Caller saw 'thousands of selfish Londoners without masks' in public space
Peak District businesses suffer as tier system impacts surrounding regions

Peak District businesses suffer significantly as tier system impacts surrounding regions
'I can't get any self-employed grants or anything,' freelancer tells LBC

'I get £36-a-month in Universal Credit,' struggling freelancer tells LBC

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles has died aged 78

England 1966 World Cup winner Nobby Stiles dies aged 78

Which? carried out tests on 15 reusable face coverings

Some face masks stop just 7% of harmful bacteria, Which? testing finds
Islamic protesters have gathered outside the French embassy in London

Police break up 'unlawful' protest outside French embassy in London following Nice attack
Chris Whitty said coronavirus transmission was increasing 'in almost every region of England'

Coronavirus cases rise 47 per cent as Whitty warns of rise in 'almost every region'
People travelling from the rest of the UK could still be banned from visiting Wales after the firebreak lockdown

Wales could still ban people from rest of UK visiting when firebreak ends
The body of the missing fell runner who was part of Team GB has been found in Perth and Kinross

Family pays tribute after body of missing Team GB fell runner is found