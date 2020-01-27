Jewish News editor on why he commissioned Kate Middleton's Holocaust memorial photos

Justin Cohen, Editor of Jewish News, told Shelagh Fogarty that he chose to involve the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in a project remembering the Holocaust.

The Duchess of Cambridge took a series of photos of Holocaust survivors to mark the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz.

Kate Middleton photographed a series of images for the Holocaust. Picture: PA

Mr Cohen said: "William spoke about wanting to pass the memory to his children.

"One of the ideas that we brought to them was using the Duchess' passion of photography and art and to help document the stories.

"When these people talk, people listen and when they talk the media follow them.

"It is important for the survivors to know that these figures will keep passing on the memories."

One of the pictures taken by Kate Middleton. Picture: PA

Shelagh asked about people being in denial about the Holocaust.

Mr Cohen replied: "We are seeing, especially on dark corners of the web a huge level of denial. Unfortunately, this is still going on today that with some survivors still going around are dedicating their testimony.

"In 5 years time when we have far less survivors are around we need to make sure there memory is passed on because when they're not around the people that are in denial will have increased."