Former Commons Clerk: John Bercow "Speaks More Than Most Speakers Speak"

A former House of Commons clerk said that John Bercow sees himself as having "a more political role" than his predecessors, and speaks more often than they did.

Speaking to Shelagh Fogarty, the former House of Commons clerk said that the current speaker speaks more than his predecessors have and sees himself as having "a more political role".

Eliot Wilson said that it was going to be "very interesting" to see what John Bercow thinks on whether there was 'substantial change' for Theresa May to bring her Brexit deal back to Parliament for a third vote.

"I haven't heard anything come out of his office yet about what his view is, but the essential thing to remember about the Speaker is that it's all about him, that's what he likes," he said.

Mr Wilson said: "I've spent a lot of time in the chamber, and I've listened to a lot of debates, and I've watched to a lot of points of order.

"And the Speaker speaks more than most Speakers speak.

"He's got a good procedural brain, he knows how the House operates but he does see himself as having amore political role than any of his predecessors in recent memory would have had."