Caller's Shocking Story Of Carrying A Knife In School And His Plan For Disposing Of A Body

"I'd have dragged the body into the toilet and burnt it down," this caller told LBC he carried a knife in school and had a plan in case he had to use it.

As the country talks about increasing violent crime, and a damning report was published suggesting the government's response has been lacking, one caller told Shelagh Fogarty his tale of carrying a knife in school.

He said he had to carry a knife, "and be prepared to use it," oddly he said that violent crime in his school got so bad the police were brought in with metal detectors.

With the Home Affairs Select Committee suggesting schools in areas blighted by violent crime should have a dedicated police officer, the caller said he didn't think they should be inside the school at all times.

He told Shelagh that it would be good to have officers patrolling the school at lunch time and home time would be a "good deterrent."

Shelagh looked shocked when the caller told her what his plan was as a 14-year-old child. Picture: PA/LBC

Shockingly, he admitted he wasn't afraid to use his knife. And he told LBC he had a plan for if he did, even as a 14-year-old.

"I would have used my knife, dragged the body into the toilet, and burned the toilet down."

Shelagh asked if he would have used his knife only in self defence, and the caller said he had "never been a trouble maker," but added "trouble finds you."

He said he doesn't feel any remorse as he didn't have to do it.

Shelagh asked him how he felt as an adult thinking back on the situation that faced him as a child.

"It was them, or me," he said.

Watch the whole shocking exchange in the video at the top of the page. Or click here to find out more about the report released on Wednesday.