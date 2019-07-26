Owen Smith Warns Labour To "Get Off The Fence" On Brexit As Election Looms

A Labour MP has told LBC that the party's "wishy-washy" policy on Brexit will lose votes if an election is held in the autumn.

Owen Smith has warned that the Labour Party could be in "terrible trouble" if it doesn't change its policy on Brexit.

The Labour MP, and long-standing critic of Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn, told LBC that the party's policy on Brexit must be clearer.

He said: "If there's an election in the autumn, it's too late. We've already blown it.

"We've prevaricated for so long now, we've got to the stage where I'm not sure people care what our Brexit position is.

"They're so used to it being wishy-washy and ill-defined, and it seems to be getting more so."

Owen Smith has warned that Labour need to make their Brexit policy clearer as a possible election looms. Picture: PA Images

Smith went on to admit that he didn't know what the party's Brexit policy would be if an election was called.

The MP also warned of an "alt-right coalition" between Boris Johnson's Conservative Party and Nigel Farage's Brexit Party.