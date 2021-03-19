Labour MP warns of 'staggering' disparities faced by black women in pregnancy and childbirth

19 March 2021, 16:49

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy told LBC about the "staggering" disparities faced by black women in pregnancy and childbirth.

Black women are four times more likely than white women to die in pregnancy or childbirth, according to the most recent annual report by MBRRACE-UK (Mothers and Babies: Reducing Risk through Audits and Confidential Enquiries).

The Labour MP spoke to LBC after telling the Commons earlier this month that her pregnancy nearly killed her and that her daughter tragically did not survive.

Speaking of the maternal outcomes faced by black women to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty, Ms Ribeiro-Addy said: "Overall, I would say maternity issues in this country are not well taken care of.

"If you look at our rates for maternal morbidity in comparison to some Nordic countries, I think it would be quite upsetting overall.

"We do need to do better overall. But the rates for black women are particularly staggering."

She added: "Now when you put all of those [things] together and also [consider] what happens after a black women gives birth in terms of their health outcomes after that, it's quite shocking and the disparities are unacceptable."

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'My colleague assaulted me in the work lift,' caller tells LBC

'My colleague sexually assaulted me in the work lift,' caller tells LBC
Covid jabs could be administered at places of work and worship, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has told LBC.

Sadiq Khan: Under 50s jabs could be administered in workplaces
Porn completely normalises sexual violence towards women, says sociologist

Porn completely normalises sexual violence towards women, says sociologist
'I was shocked at the police aggression', attendee of Sarah Everard's vigil tells LBC

'I was shocked at the police aggression', attendee of Sarah Everard's vigil tells LBC
Shelagh Fogarty has called out "deviant sexual behaviour" in society, arguing that "we have to call it what it is".

Shelagh Fogarty calls out 'deviant sexual behaviour' in society
The streets are not safe for women, feminist journalist and author Julie Bindel has told LBC.

Julie Bindel: The streets are not safe for women

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pc Oliver Banfield was spared jail after admitting a charge of assault

Serving male police officer avoids jail after admitting assault of woman
The 2021 census must be completed by March 21

Census 2021: What is it, what sort of questions are asked and can you be fined for not completing it?
Biden tumble

US President Joe Biden takes a tumble as he boards Air Force One
Trooping the Colour has been cancelled for a second year in a row

Queen's birthday celebration Trooping the Colour cancelled for second year
arers are only entitled to the minimum wage when they are required to be awake for work.

Sleep-in care workers not entitled to minimum wage for whole shift, court rules
Germany covid

Germany considers longer COVID lockdown amid 'exponential' rise in cases