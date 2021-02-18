Lifelong Tory voter backs Keir Starmer due to 'leadership qualities'

Lifelong Tory voter backs Keir Starmer due to 'leadership qualities'. Picture: PA/LBC

By Sam Sholli

A lifelong Conservative voter has told LBC he will vote for Labour at the next general election because he sees "leadership qualities" in Sir Keir Starmer.

George in Somerset gave Sir Keir his backing after the Labour leader gave a speech setting out his party's long-term economic vision.

During the speech, Sir Keir accused the the Government of offering a "roadmap to yesterday" and warned the Chancellor to avoid delivering a Budget on March 3 that would contain little more than short term fixes.

George, afterLBC's Shelagh Fogarty he had always voted Conservative, said: "For me, it's about leadership. I was in the army for 25 years. So for me it's all about leadership.

"And I see no leadership qualities whatsoever in our current Prime Minister. Absolutely zero. But I see tons of leadership qualities in Sir Keir Starmer. I really do."

He then said he thought Sir Keir Starmer's decision to remove Rebecca Long-Bailey from the Labour shadow cabinet last year was "exactly the right thing to do".

George added: So do you know what? I'm going to give him a go. My current MP is Jacob Rees-Mogg and I voted for him last time, and I'm not going to vote for him again.

"[Next time] I'm going to vote for whoever the Labour candidate will be, whenever that will be. And the reason I'm going to do that is because [of] the way that Keir Starmer presents himself...I've got confidence in him."