Liverpool's Metro Mayor warns 'more draconian' restrictions are possibility

28 September 2020, 14:47

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Steve Rotherham Liverpool's Metro Mayor told LBC he thinks "more draconian" restrictions are the next step to halt the spread of coronavirus.

The Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty when he revealed he had not been consulted by the Government over new restrictions.

He said as the elected representative for 1.7 million people the Government "didn't even enter into those conversations with me about what might be the appropriate model."

He told LBC he believed different people should be working with the Government to find the right solution for their areas.

He revealed there have been "several occasions" on which he has "offered Government for them to work with us," but that he had been rebuffed.

The Metro Mayor said he believed "in collaboration, we can get this more right than the Government on their own."

Shelagh pointed out that the Liverpool City region already has quite harsh restrictions with a ban on households mixing and others.

When the LBC presenter asked what the next steps could be the Mayor's reply was quite stark.

"I think it's going to be much more draconian isn't it, than what we've currently got."

He added "of course we don't want to go back to where we were in March," and return to a full national lockdown.

Mr Rotherham said he was now concerned over people who are travelling to other areas from areas of lockdown, "what's that going to do with the transmission of the virus?" He asked.

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Mia Winrow, 19, Natasha Kutscheruk, 18 and Niamh Morrow, 19, residents of Manchester Metroploitan University's Birtley Hall who have been locked down in their halls since Friday where hundreds of students have been told to self-isolate

'It's a breach of their human rights' - lawyer warns over students in quarantine
"Croydon shooting will send a shiver through officers and their families"- former police chief

"Croydon shooting will send a shiver through officers and their families"- former police chief
"The maths doesn't work in Chancellor's new job scheme," says LBC's Matthew Thompson

"The maths doesn't work in Chancellor's new job scheme"

A hygiene expert has told LBC listeners how to keep their home Covid safe

Home hygiene expert explains how to keep your house Covid safe
Tory MP explains how army would be used in Covid-19 response

Tory MP explains how army will be used in Covid-19 response

The new Covid restrictions are brutal and nonsensical, says devastated groom-to-be

The new Covid restrictions are brutal and nonsensical, says devastated groom-to-be

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sergeant Matt Ratana was killed by a suspect in police custody

Partner of Sergeant Matt Ratana pays tribute to 'gentle giant'
A Manchester Metropolitan University student showed LBC how students were living in the quarantined blocks

Manchester Met student reveals 'vile' conditions at university halls during lockdown
Health Secretary Matt Hancock made the announcement on Monday

Health Secretary announces ban on households mixing indoors in north east
People were seen dancing in Leicester Square at 10pm

Backlash grows over 10pm curfew amid scenes of pub-goers partying in streets
Police in Manchester are refusing to prevent students from leaving quarantined flats after 1,700 were told to self-isolate in their halls

Manchester police say enforcing university quarantine is 'not a policing issue'
Boris Johnson's 10pm curfew does not apply to the bars and restaurants in the Houses of Parliament, it has been revealed.

U-turn as Parliament's bars will no longer sell alcohol after 10pm