Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’

18 October 2022, 17:16

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

The Tory leadership vote should not have been “given to people like us” says this caller, who realises he didn’t know enough about the economy to make an informed decision in choosing Boris Johnson’s replacement.

Tory member and Liz Truss voter who regrets his decision, says the vote for the new Conservative Party leader should not have been given to people like him, as not everyone understands the details of politics.

Ian in Purley, who thinks “Liz Truss should go”, told Shelagh Fogarty he is now experiencing “buyer's remorse”, to which she responded: “You idiot, what were you thinking?!”.

“I saw her in the hustings…my wife and I both thought in person, she came over very well, very strong”, he explained.

“I think I’m a pretty intelligent sort of guy”, he continued. “But I just don’t think they should have given it to people like us to choose the next leader.

“I am not an economist so therefore everything she was saying to me, I was thinking yeah that sounds good, that sounds good but really, obviously, the markets thought it was absolutely horrible!”

This comes after a humiliating U-turn on the 45p tax rate cut, a rare statement of condemnation from the IMF on the policy, another U-turn on corporation tax last week, and the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor less than 24 hours after he assured journalists that he and Liz Truss would “100 per cent” still be in their jobs next month.

Liz Truss apologised for “mistakes” in the mini-budget, which Shelagh Fogarty has said was more of a “defensive sorry” than a genuine one.

Shelagh said: “When you buy a car, if somebody comes up to you and says it’s lovely, it’s a great car, it’s not built out of two different cars I promise you…you don’t buy it without checking to see whether it’s the case do you?”.

“But how do you check?”, Ian countered. “It’s in the middle of a four, five week hustings…we were given a choice of two - neither of whom we really wanted.”

He explained he would have preferred Ben Wallace, saying he was “probably more sensible”.

“I was a real Boris supporter for years and it’s his fault we're in this mess now…he lied to Parliament and he was so cavalier with his attitude."

Ian went on: “It’s what makes him lovable in one sense, but you know, he's Boris he's known by - ”

“Liars aren’t lovable Ian!”, Shelagh cut in.

“Well he was in those times because he got an 80 seat majority”, Ian retorted.

“If he had a sense of moral duty about him, he'd still be Prime Minister and we’d still be quite well off in the polls.”

