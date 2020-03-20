Lost your job due to coronavirus? This industry needs thousands of workers

There may be hope for people whose jobs are at risk due to coronavirus: the UK will need a "land army" of people to help save our harvests.

Mark Bridgeman is the president of the Country Land and Business Association and is urging the government to list agricultural employees under its new "key workers" guidelines.

He said Britons who are suddenly out of work should look to the sector, who are desperately in need of more employees.

They predict that 75% of the 60,000 seasonal labourers who come to the UK each year will no longer be able to do so, due travel restrictions in place over coronavirus.

He spoke to Shelagh Fogarty to explain why it's a great option.

Britons who find themselves in unemployment are encouraged to look to the agricultural sector. Picture: PA

He said: "Demand for labour comes at a time when thousands of ordinary Britons find themselves suddenly out of employment.

"We are urging these people to seriously consider taking up an important role in Britain's agriculture sector.

"Without them, thousands of viable rural businesses will go bust and the UK's harvest will fail."

