'Do you intervene when you see people not doing the right thing?' Shelagh asks

2 October 2020, 15:07 | Updated: 2 October 2020, 15:38

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

'Not wearing a mask on public transport is like smoking in the toilets,' but would you intervene if you saw someone breaking the rules?

After a Scottish MP admitted to travelling while infected with coronavirus LBC's Shelagh Fogarty asked one caller if he would intervene if he saw someone breaking the rules.

Amazingly the caller, Rob from Sheffield, said he caught a flight a few days ago and he "chose not to" intervene when he flew back to the UK from Turkey.

He said there were "a lot of people wearing their masks below their nose" and even people who were "taking it off to eat then not putting it back on."

He said there was one group of family and friends who were distributed around the plane and they were "just walking up and down for the whole flight" without face coverings.

Shelagh said in that situation she would have had to say something.

Rob told LBC that the cabin crew did not say anything to those not wearing masks.

"At first I thought I should have said something, but then I thought there's no one around me saying anything," he said.

Shelagh likened not wearing a face mask on the plane to going into the toilet to smoke a cigarette.

What do you think? Would you challenge someone who isn't wearing a mask?

