Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth

24 May 2022, 15:13

Shelagh Fogarty heard from a mother whose mixed race son was strip searched by police when he was just 15
Shelagh Fogarty heard from a mother whose mixed race son was strip searched by police when he was just 15. Picture: Alamy

By Seán Hickey

This caller shares the gut-wrenching experience of watching her teenage son be strip-searched by Met police officers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A police action plan was released on Tuesday aimed at tackling systemic racism within Britain's police forces.

The announcement came after it emerged an autistic teenage black girl was strip-searched by the Met whilst on her period in 2020.

Shelagh Fogarty was taking calls on the Met's relationship with BAME communities when Stacey phoned in from Greenwich. She opened up to LBC listeners about her son's experience with the Met.

Read more: Revealed: Most children strip-searched by Met come from ethnic backgrounds

She explained that when her son, who is mixed race, was 15, the police held him and his friend against a wall and demanded they stated their business – they were sat outside a cinema waiting for a film to start.

"It's innumerable, the amount of children who are affected by this" she stated, telling Shelagh that officers are "shattering the faith of black children in police officers" with such conduct.

Read more: Stop and search unfairly' targets ethnic minorities, damning report finds

Read more: Minister quips 'I need a coffee' as she flounders over changes to stop and search powers

The story went on, with the caller explaining: "I got home from work to find my son handcuffed in the back of a police car" and the police insisting on conducting a strip search in her home, as they suspected her son of carrying weapons because he refused an initial stop-and-search.

She told Shelagh that the image of her son "bent over his bed with his homework and his pencil case on his desk" haunts her to this day.

Shelagh wondered what impact the events had on her son. The caller explained that he already had negative impression of the Met, recalling another time where her "blonde haired, blue eyed" mother was waiting for him to come home from school when a police van pulled up alongside him and asked he and his friends to state their business.

"What goes on in London with young black and mixed race children is nothing short of prolonged, systemic institutional racism," the caller insisted, arguing that such violence "ripples through every part of a black boy's life."

"My children have held back from telling me a lot of stories because they said I'd never let them out of the house," she concluded.

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer

Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer

Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot

Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot

'Moronic nutters' invading pitches 'bring shame' on football, John Stapleton fumes

'Moronic nutters' invading pitches 'bring shame' on football, John Stapleton fumes

'We're told to smile whilst we're sexually harassed': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment

'We're told to smile whilst it happens': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment

Tory Cllr: Boris Johnson has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation

Boris has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation, Tory councillor says

Caller, who lost mother, brands Boris Johnson a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears

Caller, who lost mother, brands PM a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears

Importing overseas nurses hides 'gaping wound' of UK nurse supply, warns RCN Deputy Nursing Dir

Importing overseas nurses hides 'gaping wound' within NHS, warns nursing chief

Britain's ability to sign trade deals will be damaged if it unilaterally dumps the Northern Ireland protocol according to Nick Thomas-Symonds

Truss damaging UK's reputation with NI Protocol 'threats', Labour MP warns

Liverpool fans booing national anthem was 'misdirected', says ex-Bishop of city

Liverpool fans booing national anthem was 'misdirected', says ex-Bishop of city

'Terrified': Stella Creasy tells LBC of gang rape threats at university

'My gang rape fear': Stella Creasy tells of sex harassment hell at Cambridge

'It's like sending people to Rwanda': Ex-Labour MP blasts neighbours' extensions voting plan

'It's like sending people to Rwanda': Ex-Labour MP on neighbours' extensions voting plan

Tradesman opens up to Shelagh Fogarty about 'harder and harder' work routine

Tradesman opens up to Shelagh Fogarty about 'harder and harder' work routine

Sadiq Khan demands 2-year rent freeze to combat cost of living crisis

Sadiq Khan demands 2-year rent freeze to combat cost of living crisis

Eco activist attacks government's 'draconian' protest crackdown in Public Order Bill

Eco activist attacks government's 'draconian' protest crackdown in Public Order Bill

Britain facing 'health crisis' as cost-of-living emergency bites, warns charity boss

Brits facing 'health crisis' as cost of living emergency bites, warns charity boss

Exclusive
Distraught LBC caller eats one meal a WEEK amid food poverty crisis

Distraught LBC caller breaks down after revealing she eats just one meal a week

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

No-fault divorce could've prevented tracking of wife, caller tells LBC.

Caller backs no-fault divorce after tracking wife's car 'for evidence of cheating'
Caller takes aim at Parole Board over Colin Pitchfork prison release

Caller condemns Parole Board for 'taking a chance' by releasing Colin Pitchfork
Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP over plans to cut foreign aid

Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP over plans to cut foreign aid
Shelagh Fogarty left 'speechless' as primary schools tell girls to wear 'modesty shorts'

Shelagh Fogarty left 'speechless' as primary schools tell girls to wear 'modesty shorts'
Kick It Out chief: Why can't we have an adult discussion about what racism is?

Taking the knee: 'Why can't we have an adult discussion about what racism is?'
Margaret Hodge tells LBC why she reported Unite to the police

Margaret Hodge on why she reported Unite union over ‘plot to oust anti-Corbyn MPs’

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mujahid Ali and Mohamed Mohamed were both jailed for the attack

'He was crying for his life': Shocking moment thugs brutally beat man with steering lock

News

Ava White (left) was killed in November last year.

Boy, 14, found guilty of murdering Ava White in row over Snapchat video

News

Jonathan Brearley (left) has warned of another price cap hike.

Energy bills set to soar by almost £1,000 in October, says Ofgem

News

Alicia Watson and Nathaniel Pope have been jailed over the young boy's death

Couple jailed over killing of three-year-old boy whose ribs were crushed after weeks of abuse

News

Experts said pets that are exposed to the virus ought to be managed

Fears monkeypox can spread to pets as experts say exposed animals should be 'managed'

News

Kurt Zouma arrived to court surrounded by umbrella-wielding men

Cat kicker covered up: West Ham defender Kurt Zouma admits kicking and slapping pet

News