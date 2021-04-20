'If you're a Unionist in Northern Ireland, you feel duped by the PM'

20 April 2021, 14:58

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Unionists in Northern Ireland feel 'tricked' as the post-Brexit Irish Sea border is seen as 'a break with the Union in essence', warns journalist Eamonn Mallie.

After a viable bomb was found under a police worker's car outside her home in County Londonderry, LBC spoke with Eamonn Mallie a journalist and expert on Northern Ireland politics.

Shelagh Fogarty asked Mr Mallie if the Prime Minister should be showing more focus on Northern Ireland.

"There's no doubt about it, if you're a Unionist you just feel absolute tricked, duped by Boris Johnson," was the reply.

Mr Mallie examine comments made by the PM around the Northern Ireland protocol.

He told LBC there was "anger within Unionists. They feel betrayed, they feel that border in the Irish Sea is a break with the union in essence."

Mr Mallie told Shelagh Unionists were left feeling as if their "sense of Britishness has been eroded."

Pointing out the DUP "threw their weight" behind the British Government, now they have been left feeling "betrayed."

The Prime Minister has vowed to take action on the Northern Ireland Protocol if the EU refuses to ditch "absurd" aspects of the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Mr Johnson said his Government was currently working on "sandpapering" the Protocol, which governs Irish Sea trade post-Brexit, to address some of the concerns about trade disruption.

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Boris Johnson doesn't give a damn about Northern Ireland, caller tells LBC

Boris Johnson 'doesn't give a damn' about Northern Ireland, caller tells LBC
'Was Brexit worth it?' Northern Irish caller's message for PM as disorder continues

'Was Brexit worth it?' Northern Irish caller's message for PM as disorder continues
'People are starting to question the assumption that money rules everything in football'

'European Super League backlash shows fans are questioning role of money in football'
Ex-England footballer Peter Reid tells fans: 'Don't go to games' in protest of European Super League

Peter Reid tells fans: 'Don't go to games' in protest of European Super League
Prince Philip's funeral: 'In her hour of need, The Queen was isolated'

Prince Philip's funeral: 'In her hour of need, The Queen was isolated'
Caller told she 'must have second jab' before visiting relative in care home

Caller told she 'must have second jab' before visiting relative in care home

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing at 5pm this afternoon

Watch live: PM holding Covid press briefing as concern grows over Indian variant
Scotland's pubs will be allowed to resume service from Monday

Scotland's pubs and restaurants set to return as lockdown eases again
Janssen's vaccine has been linked to very rare blood clots, the EMA confirmed

EMA finds 'possible link' between Johnson & Johnson vaccine and rare blood clots
Chad's president Idriss Déby was reportedly killed during clashes with rebels

Chad's president Idriss Déby dies 'on battlefield' a day after winning election
Police put in place a security operation after the explosive was discovered

'Viable explosive' found under Northern Ireland officer's car
Boris Johnson met with football groups today about the proposed new Super League

Boris Johnson 'willing to drop legislative bomb' to block Super League