“It’s Not Just Tory Brexiteers With The Cojones To Bring Down Government”

A Conservative Remainer has said it would be a “mistake” to think only Eurosceptic Tories have the “cojones” to bring down the government over Brexit.

Speaking to Shelagh Fogarty, Dr Phillip Lee said it was the “nuclear option” but some MPs were prepared to do what is “necessary”.

“We don't want to get to that point of testing that,” he said.

An emergency debate on Brexit is now taking place after the Prime Minister confirmed she's asked the EU for a delay to the UK leaving until June 30th.

Theresa May also says the government intends to try to have a third vote on her withdrawal deal.

Labour's Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer's opened the debate - criticising the Prime Minister for not being there: