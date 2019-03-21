Owen Smith Lays Into Theresa May AND Jeremy Corbyn Over Brexit

Theresa May is a crap Trumpian politician and Jeremy Corbyn is petulant and childish, according to Owen Smith.

The Labour MP was livid by the party leaders' antics yesterday, when the Prime Minister blamed parliament for holding up Brexit, while the Labour leader walked out of cross-party talks because Chuka Umunna was there.

All of this has made an election more likely and Mr Smith was frustrated by the actions of the pair.

Speaking to Shelagh Fogarty on LBC, he didn't mince his words.

When Shelagh asked if the Prime Minister was a demagogue, he responded: "She's the only demagogue in history who lacks all charisma. But I think she's going that way.

"Increasingly, the populist demagogic language we hear from her - and yesterday evening was probably the finest example.

"It's deeply ironic that she's saying it's undemocratic to allow the public to have another say on this, but here she is forcing MPs to keep on going having vote after vote after vote on it when we can all see that there isn't a majority."

Shelagh asked whether Mrs May's actions last night will have stopped Labour MPs backing her deal, Mr Smith commented: "It's another measure of what a crap politician Theresa May is.

"Ultimately, she needed Labour votes in order to get this through and she's just attacked the very people she needs to get on board."

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn both came under fire by Owen Smith. Picture: PA

When things turned to his own leader's actions, he didn't hold back either. He added: "I think it's a ludicrously childish thing for him to have done.

"Whatever disagreements he may have with Chuka Umunna or anybody else who's left the Labour Party, I just thought it was a childish response to not engage in discussion with the other people who were there.

"I can't understand why he'd be so petulant as to do that."