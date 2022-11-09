‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after Charlotte Lynch arrest

9 November 2022, 16:40

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

This Shelagh Fogarty caller was concerned about police powers after the arrest of LBC reporter Charlotte Lynch, saying the force is “out of control” and “persecuting everyone”.

A caller during Shelagh Fogarty’s show expressed his anger and concern after the arrest of LBC reporter Charlotte Lynch.

John in Teddington responded to a previous caller, Tony, who phoned in to express his disapproval of the arrest, and said “it was disgusting how she got treated”.

Tony added: “Welcome to the world of the black man. This is the sort of intimidation that we face day in, day out.”

John said: “Trust me Tony, and all the other black guys out there - and we know it’s going on - it is not just you. I am a middle class white guy and so are my friends and trust me, we get stopped.

“Even on several occasions, friends of mine, the police have tried to fit them up with evidence at the side of the road when they couldn’t get what they wanted.”

Charlotte, who has now been released, had been covering the Just Stop Oil protests at the M25 when police arrested her on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a public nuisance, even though she was not on the motorway itself with the protesters.

Read more: 'Arrested for doing my job': LBC's Charlotte Lynch tells of being held in a cell while covering M25 protest

“This is just the tip of an iceberg, this is out of control”, John continued. “This police force of ours has turned into a militia and it’s persecuting everyone!”

He told Shelagh he has two daughters. “That could have been them!”, he said, the emotion clearly tangible in his voice.
John acknowledged that the police do a “difficult job” but said “they seem to get off on this power trip!”

“It’s just madness!”, he raged.

Read more: 'It's vital journalists do their job freely', says Sunak as probe launched into arrest of LBC's Charlotte Lynch

Shelagh replied: “I’ve obviously chatted this through with one of my brothers who’s a police officer of 30 years experience and he’s dumbstruck by how bad it is in terms of policing, completely over the top.”

She continued: “It’s not the Met, it’s Hertfordshire.

"But at a time when the Met in particular has been the focus of so much investigation and terrible elements of that organisation emerging into the light, policing as a whole is almost on bail itself isn’t it?

“We’re testing our policing perhaps like never before - and then these two jokers do this to Charlotte!”, she concluded.

