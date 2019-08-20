Police Officer Used CS Spray On Suspect Who "Rubbed His Face, Smiled And Just Ran At Me."

This police officer told LBC a shocking tale of attempting to CS spray a violent suspect and it had no effect at all, he had to wait the "longest ten minutes" of his life for backup.

During a national debate over arming frontline police officers with tasers, this police officer called LBC to say he used to police in Wales but he transferred to Australia.

He told Shelagh Fogarty he was in a situation where he was "single crewed" in a city, when he was attempting to arrest a "very large male" who was high.

The officer said he ended up using his CS spray, and "he just rubbed his face, smiled and just ran at me."

The police officer told LBC a shocking tale of his time on duty in Wales. Picture: PA/LBC

As a result of the incident two officers were sent to hospital, one with a broken hand.

Describing his feelings when he came home, he said he remembered thinking once he got to Australia, where he would be armed, then he wouldn't have to "feel that afraid anymore."

He said he "used everything I've got, and I've got nothing else."

The officer revealed to Shelagh that this was the "worst incident" he had ever dealt with, and it was his last week in the UK.

Movingly the officer said "I was waiting and it was the longest ten minutes until a firearms unit arrived with a taser, and it was the longest ten minutes of my life."

