Railway worker opens up about plan to strike amid cost of living struggle

8 June 2022, 16:02 | Updated: 8 June 2022, 16:15

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Shelagh Fogarty heard from a railway worker who plans to strike, as he faces cost of living difficulty.

The exchange has come as rail workers have announced a three day walkout of 50,000 staff.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 13 train operators will walk out on June 21, 23 and 25.

After confirming with David that he's a railway worker, Shelagh saked: "And you're going to be striking?"

David replied: "Well, yes it looks like it. Yes. Not that I want to - none of us do."

David in Witham told Shelagh he voted for strike action, before stating "the reason is simply can't afford this cost of living at the moment".

David spoke of station workers not receiving a pay rise in three years.

READ MORE: Fury as union threaten travel chaos which could paralyse rail network ahead of summer gigs

David went on to say: "I don't earn a lot. Me and wife both have to work....Everything is going up. We're struggling."

He later said: "It's the DfT that control everything now. I mean, people say about it being privatised. It's not privatised anymore. We're nationalised. You know, the government pay our wages.

He added: "And as I say all these MPs...they didn't turn their pay rises down, did they?"

"No they didn't," Shelagh said in response.

"And that's all paid for by the taxpayer as well, isn't it?"

"Sure is," Shelagh replied.

