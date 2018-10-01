Ranting Brexiteer Suddenly Hangs Up On Shelagh Fogarty

After ranting about the Irish border, Theresa May’s Chequers plan and the EU, this Brexiteer suddenly hung up on Shelagh Fogarty because she was making herself too angry.

Elaine from Peterborough phoned LBC because she believes the EU is using the Irish border issue to “beat us with”.

She said she voted in the 2016 referendum because she thought it would be “liberation day” - but under Theresa May’s plan for Brexit, she feels it’s not quite turned out that way.

The caller also wanted to take aim at those campaigning for a second referendum.

Picture: LBC

“They talk about a 'People’s Vote', we’ve already had it,” she thundered.

“I knew jolly well what I was voting for.”

Shelagh accused the caller of trying to blame the EU for a decision taken by the British people.

But after a good few minutes of ranting, Elaine suddenly came to the conclusion that she needed to end the call.

“I think I’m going to go because I don’t want to be cross, bye bye,” she said abruptly while slamming down the phone.

LBC listeners loved the encounter, with one tweeting: “Put Elaine back on.. brilliantly funny!!!!”

Another added: “That was by far, the best ever caller @ShelaghFogarty. Best not ask Elaine about her views on parks though. Might get a bit fiery.”

Watch it unfold above.