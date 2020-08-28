Remote working will leave parts of London "utterly hollowed out," warns business owner

By Fiona Jones

This business owner used to think working from home was "crazy" before the pandemic and after a change of heart now thinks parts of London will be "utterly hollowed out" as it has worked so well.

Business owner Scott works in the technology district of London, Shoreditch, and before the pandemic considered working from home "crazy."

His mind started to change once a senior colleague told him he does his best work at 2am and that there are, of course, 24 hours in a day.

He told Shelagh that you hire people to do the work and complete tasks, and it does not matter whether they're coming from the office or Timbuktu, as long as the work is done.

Scott asked all of his staff about their preference, and his team said their productivity had increased while working from home.

He also pointed out that the average commute is two hours a day which means people have got ten hours of their life back each week.

"However being in the vibrant bustling community of Shoreditch, I loved it...unfortunately and sadly I think Shoreditch is going to be utterly hollowed out," Scott said, sharing that a lot of business owners are thinking the same as him.