Romesh Ranganathan: How I Went From Maths Teacher To Stand-Up Comedian

4 October 2018, 16:56

Romesh Ranganathan began his career in the classroom as a maths teacher, now he’s preparing to take his stand-up act around Britain.

The 40-year-old has told Shelagh Fogarty how his transition from teaching to comedy took place.

“It wasn’t as if I was pushed out of teaching,” he said on LBC on Thursday.

“I started gigging and initially I didn’t think I was going to do it as a job.

Romesh Ranganathan was live on LBC on Thursday
Romesh Ranganathan was live on LBC on Thursday. Picture: LBC

“I thought ‘let me just have it as a hobby’ because I really love comedy and I was really into stand-up.

“Then I just started to get offered more work, paid gigs, then I got an agent and it made sense to leave.

“But I did really love teaching.”

Next year, Romesh will embark on a tour which takes him around the country.

Watch the interview above to find out more about his life, career and comedy act.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller