Royal commentator responds to Prince Philip being taken to hospital

A royal commentator has given an update following the news that Prince Philip has been taken to hospital.

The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Sandringham House in Norfolk to the King Edward VII Hospital in London this morning, for what Buckingham Palace claims is a "precautionary measure".

Phil Dampier told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "At 98 [years old] there is concern you know, the panellists are saying that it is for observation and for a pre existing condition.

"But I have heard in recent weeks that he's not been terribly well. He's been a bit frail and a couple of weeks ago, there was concern for his health."

The Prince has reportedly been unwell for a number of weeks. Picture: PA Images

The Duke is expected to be in hospital for a few days. He was not taken by ambulance and it was a planned admission.

The announcement came after the Queen arrived at the Norfolk estate after travelling from the capital on Friday.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition.

"The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness' Doctor."