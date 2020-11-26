Sadiq Khan urges Londoners to show 'no complacency' under Tier 2 restrictions

26 November 2020, 18:57

By Sam Sholli

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has urged Londoners to show "no complacency" when the capital comes under Tier 2 restrictions.

London and Liverpool will enter Tier 2 of England's new covid system and Birmingham and Manchester will be in Tier 3, it has been confirmed.

The only areas to end up in Tier 1 are Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly, and the Isle of Wight.

Mr Khan told LBC the Government placing London in Tier 2 is "the right and sensible decision".

Speaking of London, Mr Khan said: "We're a city of nine million, with 32 boroughs plus the City of London Corporation. In fact, there are some boroughs where the numbers would justify them being in Tier 1.

"But actually [in] the vast majority of our boroughs the numbers have been going down.

"And that's the reason why we've landed, when the lockdown is lifted next Wednesday, in Tier 2.

"My message to Londoners though is over the next few days we're still in lockdown and next Wednesday rules still apply..."

The Mayor of London went on to say that the capital needs "no complacency from Londoners who have made huge sacrifices over the last few weeks and months".

