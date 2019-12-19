Shadow Cabinet minister: Corbyn "doing the right thing" to stay on as Labour leader

19 December 2019, 14:30 | Updated: 19 December 2019, 14:54

The Shadow Housing Secretary has said that Jeremy Corbyn is "doing the right thing" to not stand down as Labour leader immediately.

John Healey told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty that it is correct for Mr Corbyn to stay on and see Labour Party through this period."

"I remember after some previous elections, where the leader that had been defeated walked away and Labour descended down into internal electioneering, lost sight of its job and its duty in Parliament to be a good opposition."

Labour lost 59 seats in the general election last Thursday - many in its Northern heartlands - which has prompted a debate about whether the next leader should be from the region.

The Labour Party lost 59 seats while the Conservatives return to government with a majority of 80
Picture: PA Images

The Conservative won an 80-seat majority in the House of Commons and set out their priorities in the Queen's Speech on Thursday.

Reacting to the speech, Mr Healey said: "We've got a job to do on this Queen Speech first of all - to hold the government to account and expose the fact that there's little to get excited about in this.

"As you say the Queen didn't even bother to get fully dressed for this one."

Some have been commenting on how the Queen dressed down for this year's speech
Picture: PA Images

