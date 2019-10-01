Shelagh Fogarty Calls Out Cabinet Minister For Labelling PM Groping Allegations A 'Spat'

Therese Coffey referred to the allegations that the Prime Minister groped a journalist as a "spat between two adults" and Shelagh Fogarty wouldn't accept it.

The Work and Pensions Secretary, speaking from the Conservative Party Conference, was asked by Shelagh Fogarty to comment on Charlotte Edwardes' allegations that Boris Johnson groped her.

Therese Coffey told Shelagh Fogarty: "The Prime Minister has said it's not true. I'm not going to get involved, dare I say it, in a 'spat' between two adults. That's not for me to try and become the arbiter."

Shelagh responded: "An allegation of groping isn't a 'spat' between two adults, is it?"

Shelagh Fogarty Calls Out Cabinet Minister For Labelling PM Groping Allegations A 'Spat'. Picture: LBC

Coffey replied: "One person has said that, the Prime Minister has said it's not true so..."

Shelagh insisted: "You're absolutely right to emphasise it's an allegation but it's not a 'spat' between two people, is it?"

Coffey said: "What I'm saying is I think it's for those two people to try and resolve rather than me try and comment particularly on it."