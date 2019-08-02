Shelagh Fogarty Reminds This Brexiter You Can't Wait Four Years To Sell A Lamb

When this Brexiter called in to tell LBC that project fear never happened, Shelagh Fogarty ended up having to remind her you can't wait four years to sell a lamb, because it's no longer a lamb.

LBC listener Sarah-Jane called in to tell Shelagh she voted leave, and that the predicted negative effects of voting leave "didn't happen."

But, Shelagh shot back and said she was "describing measures that our own government has announced int he last few days."

"Up to and including £2.1bn worth fo funding, £500m to secure the purchase and disposal of those lambs, so that farmers and their families don't starve. That wasn't on the side of the bus, was it?" Shelagh said.

Shelagh could not help cracking a smile at times during the call. Picture: LBC

The caller admitted it wasn't but she also said that "the sheep farmers were already in trouble," she said the problem was "not down to Brexit."

Shelagh did not agree though she said if we leave on October the 31st and there is no deal in place, farmers will be left with "huge huge living, breathing, heartbeat stock and nowhere to sell it."

"We'll have to disagree on that," Sarah-Jane said.

Shelagh pointed out that "you can't wait four years to sell a lamb, because by then it's a sheep."

In a response that has to be heard to be believed Brexiter Sarah-Jane said "then it becomes mutton."

Shelagh's only reply was "oh god" as she chuckled.

Amazingly, Sarah-Jane admitted when she voted leave she knew there would be "massive problems."

Watch the whole hilarious exchange in the video at the top of the page.