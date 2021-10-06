Shelagh Fogarty condemns Sajid Javid's 'insulting' and 'leaden' social care comment

6 October 2021, 17:21

By Tim Dodd

Shelagh Fogarty has hit out at the Health Secretary Sajid Javid's "insulting" and "leaden" comment that people should turn to family first for social care before the state.

It comes as the Health Secretary called on the public to step up during his speech at the Tory conference on Tuesday, saying citizens "have to take some responsibility".

Mr Javid explained: "The state was needed in this pandemic more than any time in peacetime. But Government shouldn't own all risks and responsibilities in life.

"We as citizens have to take some responsibility for our health too. We shouldn't always go first to the state. What kind of society would that be?"

Shelagh responded to the remarks: "All of it made me want to scream. Some of it was true-ish, but only when backed up by proper state help.

"A - it was all said 30 years ago when I was first starting out as a journalist," she said.

"We tested the theory that [Catholic] countries like Spain have the right attitude to caring for one another, they don't go straight to the state. [It] turned out, when I examined the question, there was no welfare state to speak of in Spain."

Read more: 'Deep frustration' at social care tax hike as 'people abandon the Tories'

Read more: 'We don't have enough desks': Health Sec admits just 30% of staff are back in the office

She continued: "So thank god for the church and thank god for families... That's where, to me, the stupidity of Sajid Javid's comment and the insult of Sajid Javid's comments reside.

"Millions of families are working very hard everyday to care for someone.

"To my mind, the reason Sajid Javid's comments are so insulting and so leaden, is that more often than not, good, caring, involved families are on their knees before that full package of care... actually comes to pass."

Read more: Fuel crisis: Petrol station lets NHS workers jump queues but 'thousands' turn up

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

'There has been a failing here': Met has 'very serious questions to answer', Safeguarding minister says

Met has 'very serious questions to answer' over Everard case, says minister

Exclusive
Caller defends eco-mob blocking woman visiting mother in hospital

Caller defends eco-mob blocking woman visiting mother in hospital

'We're looking at an institutional problem and talking about it like it's one bad apple'

'Utterly rotten' Met must be 'investigated' after Couzens' sentence, activist tells LBC

'When do we say this is enough?': Women's activist questions Cressida Dick's competence

'When do we say this is enough?': Women's activist questions Cressida Dick's competence

Hariett Harman tells LBC why she wants Cressida Dick to resign

Harriet Harman tells LBC why she wants Cressida Dick to resign

'We don't tolerate the Yorkshire ripper, but we tolerate lesser offences': Shelagh Fogarty condemns tolerance of male violence

'We tolerate lesser offending by men before they go on to murder girls and women'

'Hammer out a plan': Ashworth's message for Javid as key workers struggle for fuel

'Hammer out a plan': Ashworth's message for Javid as key workers struggle for fuel

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Defence Select Committee Chair

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Tobias Ellwood

'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty

'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty
The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is being celebrated by jihadists worldwide "as arguably their greatest victory since 9/11", Charles Lister has told LBC.

Afghanistan crisis: 'Jihadists are celebrating this as arguably their greatest victory since 9/11'
'I think it's appalling what we've done to the Afghan people'

'I think it's appalling what we've done to the Afghan people'

'It didn't have to be this way': Ex-army Major hits out at Afghanistan crisis

'It didn't have to be this way': Ex-army Major gives take on Afghanistan crisis

Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy

Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy

'Incels encourage each other to do exactly what Jake Davison has done'

'Incels encourage each other to do exactly what Jake Davison has done'

Shelagh Fogarty challenged the climate change activist

'That's not true, is it?': Shelagh Fogarty challenges Extinction Rebellion police liaison

'It's a shambles': Diane Abbott criticises UK deportation flight to Jamaica

'It's a shambles': Diane Abbott criticises UK deportation flight to Jamaica

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

The Virologist was speaking to LBC

'This is good news', Virologist says AstraZeneca vaccine could cut transmission
Dr Yates was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'Government not heeding warnings', Independent SAGE member blasts PM
Cladding crisis: Campaigner says there's a £52,000 bill to make his home safe

Cladding crisis: Campaigner faces £52,000 bill to make home safe
Sadiq Khan: The Government has failed to secure our borders

Sadiq Khan: The Government has failed to secure our borders

London MPs calling for 'fair share' of Covid vaccine in letter to Hancock

London MPs calling for 'fair share' of Covid vaccine in letter to Hancock
'The vaccine dispute between the EU and AstraZeneca has become extremely bitter'

'The EU-AstraZeneca vaccine dispute has become extremely bitter'

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Matthew Boorman was killed in the series of stabbings.

Man who died in Tewkesbury stabbing named by police

Boris Johnson with wife Carrie after Wednesday's speech

Boris Johnson: Six key takeaways from his keynote conference speech
The World Health Organisation has approved the use of a malaria vaccine.

First malaria vaccine to be rolled out to children in Africa after historic breakthrough
The banning of essay writing services is part of plans to reform post-16 education

Essay writing services to be banned in bid to stop cheating at college and university
Boris Johnson addressed members of the Conservative Party in Manchester.

Analysis: Boris Johnson's keynote speech was light on policy and full of bombast
Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were among the England players racially abused by Bradford Pretty

Man avoids jail after racist abuse of Rashford, Sancho and Saka after Euro final