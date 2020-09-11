Shelagh Fogarty takes down caller who wants a table for seven

11 September 2020, 16:38 | Updated: 11 September 2020, 16:45

By Maddie Goodfellow

Shelagh Fogarty took down a caller was said he would still have seven people round for dinner despite the government's new "rule of six".

The new Government rule will mean that the number of people meeting indoors and outdoors will be reduced from 30 to six, with exemptions including weddings, funerals, work and schools.

The regulation will be enshrined in law with police officers able to hand out hefty fines to those who disobey.

However, one caller told Shelagh: "It's a bit to the letter, you just need to use common sense.

"I tried to book a table for seven, and we've had to reluctantly only go as a six now as we can't book a table of seven.

"But if I was sue to have seven people round for dinner, I wouldn't tell one person not to come."

Shelagh then countered him, saying: "I am that neighbour that's capable of snitching."

When asked if she would call the police if someone had seven people for dinner, she said: "It's the law. If I saw someone stealing and breaking the law, I'd also call the police."

