'Something's got to give': Shelagh Fogarty warns of consequences if NHS 'state of play' isn't improved

10 November 2022, 14:42

By Abbie Reynolds

As RCN ballot results show strong support for strike action Shelagh Fogarty sides with nurses wanting to strike saying, "You can't expect them to work miracle after miracle...something's got to give and sometimes it is a person's life which is why the nurses are going on strike".

A ballot among more than 300,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has shown that the majority of hospitals across the UK are in favour of going on strike at the end of the year, RCN boss Pat Cullen has said that “anger has become action – our members are saying enough is enough".

On LBC today Shelagh Fogarty read out a text message from Annie in Hemel Hampstead who is amongst the pro-strike nurses.

The text read: "Why do I not deserve a wage in line with inflation? Nurses are amongst the most vulnerable workers in our society. One mistake even after an unblemished character and career could result in the loss of everything I have worked for.

"When I literally have people's lives in my hands on a daily basis why do I not get paid or deserve to be paid [for] the amount of responsibility on my shoulders?"

The message continued: "I don't expect nor do I want to be a millionaire but I do believe I deserve to be paid fairly for the work that I do."

Shelagh reacted to the message, saying: "I don't think any of us can disagree with that, can we? It is a question of whether the government will successfully reach a conclusion with the RCN. I can't see the nurses losing this one."

It has since been said that the UK's Health Secretary Steve Barclay has had some positive conversations with union leaders to prevent the forwarned strikes.

READ MORE: Health Secretary hails 'constructive' talks with nursing union in eleventh hour bid to halt strikes which could last six months

"It may not be that they get the thing they have asked for in totality but I can't see the government, given the state of play at the moment in the NHS even before any strike action, it's disastrous at the moment," Shelagh added.

She warned of the dangers that could happen if action isn't taken against NHS working standards: "Whatever miracles are being performed, they won't be preventing deaths - you just watch the spike in deaths when the retrospective 'it's too late now' counting is done.

"You can't expect them to work miracle after miracle after miracle...every day, something's got to give and sometimes it is a person's life which is why the nurses are going on strike."

READ MORE: Hundreds of thousands of nurses to go on strike at the end of the year over pay dispute

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

‘Patients are already suffering’ says Shelagh Fogarty after nurses vote to strike

‘Patients are already suffering’: Shelagh Fogarty counters arguments against nurse strike

Paramedic, who voted to strike, explains why he wants to leave NHS

Paramedic, who voted to strike, explains why he wants to leave NHS

Shelagh Fogarty 09/11/22

The way the police arrested Charlotte Lynch was disgusting, argues LBC caller

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after arrest of LBC reporter Charlotte Lynch

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after Charlotte Lynch arrest

08/11/22

‘There's something quite sinister about the way Just Stop Oil is protesting’, says LBC caller

'This is just the beginning of the end': Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says Masih Alinejad

Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says activist and journalist Masih Alinejad

Ex-police officer ‘frustrated’ that young girls are being ‘blackmailed’ by gangs preventing them speaking up

Ex-police officer ‘frustrated’ that young girls are being ‘blackmailed’ by gangs preventing them speaking up

Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for the ‘brilliant’ work of church groups and charities, says Shelagh Fogarty

Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for ‘brilliant’ work going on, says Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Shelagh Fogarty

'I almost lost my life': YouTuber robbed at knifepoint has now 'lost faith in the police force'

Taxi driver’s tales of Home Office officials ‘letting go’ of asylum seekers

Taxi driver shares tales of Home Office officials ‘letting go’ of potential asylum seekers

broken asylum system

'It isn’t fit for purpose’: Shelagh Fogarty comments on the ‘broken’ asylum system

Suella

'I'm about to cry, I feel so scared': black British woman feels the Home Sec is 'othering' ethnic minorities

Addiction experts

‘British culture itself is dependent on alcohol’: Charity CEO unpacks the difficulty of tackling addictions

‘They are the same as we are’: Shelagh Fogarty shares how pregnant refugee asked for Jane Austen novels

‘They are the same as we are’: Shelagh Fogarty shares how pregnant refugee asked for Jane Austen novels

Shelagh Fogarty Roger Gale

Manston can house 1,500 people but is currently trying to accommodate for 4,000 people, MP tells LBC

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Pavan Sagoo passed away in the same month Downing Street held a party for staff.

Mum who lost daughter, 14, during May 2020 lockdown too devastated to say the PM's name

Cladding crisis: Caller facing bankruptcy and 'fighting it every single day on credit cards'

Cladding crisis: Caller fighting bankruptcy 'every single day on credit cards'

Colston's Girls' School ex-pupil reveals 'inappropriate' rituals to slave trader

Colston's Girls' School ex-pupil reveals 'inappropriate' rituals to slave trader

'I will now say that I forgive the person who killed my son'

'I will now say that I forgive the person who killed my son'

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Shelagh Fogarty's best moments of 2021

Shelagh Fogarty's best moments of 2021

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Elon Musk said Twitter workers should be in the office 40 hours a week

Elon Musk ends work-from-home at Twitter and orders staff to be in the office at least 40 hours a week
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Gareth Southgate has made his selection for the World Cup

Gareth Southgate announces England's World Cup squad for Qatar 2022

Donald Trump reportedly blames his wife for the Republicans' performance in the midterms, as Joe Biden says it is his "intention" to run again in 2024

Under fire Donald Trump 'turns on Melania' after bruising US midterms as beaming Biden poised to run for President again
Warren Beatty allegedly coerced a child into sex

Hollywood legend Warren Beatty sued for 'coercing teenage girl into sex'

A further train driver strike has been announced, and civil servants and nurses are planning action this winter

Brits face triple wave of winter strikes as train drivers announce walkout and civil servants and nurses vote to strike