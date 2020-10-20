Shelagh Fogarty's heated clash with pro-herd immunity caller

20 October 2020, 16:59

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a caller clashed with LBC's Shelagh Fogarty on the subject of herd immunity while discussing Sweden's handling of the Covid crisis.

The disagreement between Shelagh and Rob from Teddington has come after Welsh First Minister this week announced Wales is set to enter a "fire break" lockdown to reduce the nation's rising number of Covid cases.

Meanwhile, the Government is set to impose the highest tier of Covid restrictions (Tier Three) on Greater Manchester after talks it had with local leaders over financial support for the city broke down.

Rob argued the reason Sweden is "in a better position" than the UK is "because they've got herd immunity" and have "followed the right strategy".

He also said: "The point is, in Sweden the rules are completely different. They're all standing next to each other on trains, they're all in pubs right next to each other, they're not wearing masks."

However Shelagh responded to Rob's point by saying that Sweden "haven't got herd immunity".

Speaking more broadly about Sweden's handling of the Covid crisis, Shelagh also told the caller: "They have better support for people who isolate than we do."

But Rob continued to insist that the UK should strive to "create herd immunity" as it continues to face the coronavirus crisis.

He said: "We wouldn't need to put Wales and Manchester in lockdown if we did what we're supposed to do...and create herd immunity. This is a coronavirus that we can't get rid of."

Immediately after the exchange between the pair ended, Shelagh said: "You don't create herd immunity by giving people a full on disease and killing many thousands in the process. You don't create herd immunity that way.

"The notion of herd immunity is built into the huge global success story that is vaccination. You don't give people diseases willy-nilly [and] randomly in order to make them sick."

Comments

Loading...

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Greater Manchester MP brands Government "petulant and irresponsible" after talks break down

Greater Manchester MP brands Government "petulant and irresponsible" after talks break down
Senior Tory MP: "I don't believe there is evidential basis for Manchester being in Tier Three"

Senior Tory MP: "I don't believe there is evidential basis for Manchester being in Tier Three"
Caller 'insulted' by £27-a-month Universal Credit offer during Covid crisis

Caller 'insulted' by £27-a-month Universal Credit offer during Covid crisis
'I spent 20 years building the lifeboats and now there's no room for me'

'I spent 20 years building the lifeboats and now there's no room for me'
Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP over logic of three tier system as cases surge

Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP over logic of three tier system as cases surge
Crying cancer patient fears Covid rules will prevent her getting treatment

Crying cancer patient fears Covid rules will prevent her getting treatment

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson (R) confirmed Greater Manchester would be placed under Tier 3 restrictions

Greater Manchester will move to Tier 3 restrictions, PM confirms
Boris Johnson delivered a covid briefing this afternoon

Coronavirus live: Boris Johnson puts Greater Manchester into Tier 3 after talks fail
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham delivered a press conference on Tuesday afternoon

Andy Burnham warns of ‘punishing’ winter and says No 10 walked away from talks
Chancellor Rishi Sunak issued a warning over a second national lockdown while speaking in the Commons

Second national lockdown would be 'enormously damaging', chancellor warns
The house has been listed for £5.75m

'The Big Breakfast' mansion goes on sale for £5.75m

Sadiq Khan has called for the 10pm curfew to be scrapped

Sadiq Khan calls for 10pm curfew to be scrapped in London ‘immediately’