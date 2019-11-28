Shelagh Fogarty's incredibly personal speech after Hillsborough court verdict

After hearing the Hillsborough court verdict, Shelagh Fogarty gave an incredibly moving personal speech about her connection to the tragic event and her experiences as a young journalist in Merseyside during this time.

The Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield was found not guilty of gross negligence manslaughter of 96 Liverpool fans.

Mr Duckenfield commanded the police during the 1989 FA Cup disaster and this comes 30 years after men, women and children were crushed on the Leppings Lane terrace.

Shelagh said the families of the victims should be proud due to their bravery and perseverance.

Margaret Aspinall, the chair of the Hillsborough Family Support Group, told LBC before the verdict why this meant so much to her and the families of the 95 other victims.