Caller describes shocking Covid symptoms as he begs others to 'get the vaccine'

2 April 2021, 14:40

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This caller described the shocking symptoms that hit him when he fell ill with Covid.

Dominic from Luton called and explained to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty exactly what happened to him.

He told LBC previously his attitude was that he wanted society to get "herd immunity," and he thought if he caught coronavirus then he would be able to "just move on."

But, the reality for this caller was very different to what he was expecting.

"I caught it, I spent three months in hospital, I was in a coma for three weeks, I lost five stone, I got a tracheostomy, I've got scars all over my body, my kidneys packed up and I've had five strokes."

Dominic explained the impact on his family and loved ones were huge.

Urging people to "take the vaccine," he pleaded "there is no alternative."

The worrying conversation comes as researchers found a strong and "troubling" link between vaccine hesitancy and people planning to discourage others online from receiving a coronavirus jab

A third of UK adults intend to use social media and personal messaging apps to encourage people to get vaccinated, according to a study involving five UK universities.

Most of the 5,114 UK adults questioned are undecided about how or if they will endorse the vaccines online - but one in 10 intends to use these platforms to discourage others.

The researchers found that the more respondents were hesitant about the vaccine, the more they intended to discourage others online from taking it, and the less they planned to encourage others.

The researchers put respondents into six groups, depending on how they used sources of news about coronavirus, such as TV, radio, newspapers, social media and messaging apps and Government/NHS websites.

The paper is part of the Oxford Coronavirus Explanations, Attitudes, and Narratives (Oceans) project and involved the Universities of Oxford, Loughborough, Cambridge, Bristol and Birmingham.

The authors write: "Vaccine-hesitants' views will circulate beyond interpersonal network ties and potentially shape the perceptions of others.

