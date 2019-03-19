Sophie Walker Bombarded With Abuse After New Zealand Shooting Tweet

19 March 2019, 15:22

The founder of the Women’s Equality Party says she’s had been bombarded with abuse after she called for a time “male violence is recognised as the single biggest threat to peace” in the wake of the New Zealand shooting.

Sophie Walker told Shelagh Fogarty she’s taken “quite a lot of action” after tweeting the remark on Friday morning because abusive messages were “coming in everywhere”.

“I’m a feminist because I believe in peace and love and I believe equality is the fastest way to get there,” she said.

Sophie Walker founded the Women's Equality Party
Sophie Walker founded the Women's Equality Party. Picture: LBC

“I’m not a feminist because I hate men, but it’s much easier to shut me down, to humiliate me, to threaten me… it’s been happening everywhere.

“I’ve had to take quite a lot of action since Friday.”

Shelagh asked: “For your security?”

“Yes,” Ms Walker replied. “The messages are coming in everywhere now.”

Watch the interview above.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller