Sophie Walker Bombarded With Abuse After New Zealand Shooting Tweet

The founder of the Women’s Equality Party says she’s had been bombarded with abuse after she called for a time “male violence is recognised as the single biggest threat to peace” in the wake of the New Zealand shooting.

Sophie Walker told Shelagh Fogarty she’s taken “quite a lot of action” after tweeting the remark on Friday morning because abusive messages were “coming in everywhere”.

“I’m a feminist because I believe in peace and love and I believe equality is the fastest way to get there,” she said.

Sophie Walker founded the Women's Equality Party. Picture: LBC

“I’m not a feminist because I hate men, but it’s much easier to shut me down, to humiliate me, to threaten me… it’s been happening everywhere.

“I’ve had to take quite a lot of action since Friday.”

Please let there come a time when male violence is recognised as the single biggest threat to peace and tackled accordingly. My heart goes out to the victims and families and everyone affected by the disgusting act of Islamophobic terrorism in #Christchurch — Sophie Walker (@SophieRunning) March 15, 2019

Shelagh asked: “For your security?”

“Yes,” Ms Walker replied. “The messages are coming in everywhere now.”

Watch the interview above.