Staunch Brexiter Peter Bone Tells LBC He's Likely To Vote For Boris Johnson's Deal

Shelagh Fogarty asked Peter Bone which way he'd vote. Picture: LBC / PA

Peter Bone has told LBC that his instinct is to back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

The MP for Wellingborough is one of "The Spartans" - the small group of Tory MPs who voted against Theresa May's Brexit deal three times.

With the DUP not backing Boris Johnson's Brexit agreement, he will need all Conservative MPs to rally behind him to have any chance of getting it through parliament.

And speaking to Shelagh Fogarty, he said he was likely to back the Prime Minister.

Shelagh Fogarty spoke to Peter Bone. Picture: LBC / PA

He said: "It will be one of those very close votes on Saturday, it will be a close-run thing. We've lost a vote today by seven votes, so it doesn't look entirely promising from that point of view.

"But that's not going to affect which way I vote. I'm going to look at what is said. If I think it is good enough, I will vote for it.

"My instinct is to support the Prime Minister, as I think he is doing everything he can.

"But never commit yourself before you've read the detail."

According to the list of MPs' voting intentions created by Alex Wickham at Buzzfeed, that would leave eight more MPs that Mr Johnson would need to switch to back his deal.