'Strikes are a waste of time!': Care worker insists UK can't afford pay rises for unions

6 December 2022, 15:37

By Grace Parsons

Care worker tells Shelagh Fogarty that strikes are a "waste of time" because the UK can't afford to give people the pay rises they want.

Following the confirmation of further strikes that are set to take place across the UK, this caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the strikes are a "waste of time".

Unions including RMT, GMB, and CWU are to walk out this December in a dispute over pay.

This care worker told Shelagh she's "learned to adapt" with her minimal wage and warned that strikes will have a "knock-on effect" impacting business, particularly over the Christmas period.

Talking of the impact on the entire economy she said: "The whole of Europe doesn't want to do business with us, that has a knock-on effect...we need Europe far more than they need us."

READ MORE: Thousands of ambulance workers set to walk out over pay dispute in fresh strike

When asked about her own pay the caller shared: "I manage...I haven't had a holiday in 3-4 years."

The care worker questioned where the money for pay rises will come from stating: "We haven't even paid back furlough, we've only just recently paid back World War I!"

READ MORE: 'This rail strike is going nuclear', says James O'Brien as RMT gears up for Christmas strikes

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

power

'When someone holds your career in their hands, what do you do?': Caller says uni tutor pestered her friend for sex

shelagh

Shelagh Fogarty questions UK's 'very strange' need to create a divide between the North and South

Shelagh Fogarty 02/12/22

Labour is like a train 'moving from left to right at 125mph', claims caller

Shelagh Iain

'They know they won't win': Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty break down Tory MPs quitting next election

‘Britain has a fundamental problem with black people identifying as British’ says caller amid Ngozi Fulani fallout

UK has a 'fundamental problem' with black people identifying as British or English, argues caller

Shelagh Fogarty draws link between Lady Hussey interrogation and Grenfell

Shelagh Fogarty links Lady Hussey behaviour towards Ngozi Fulani and Grenfell Tower

elderly couple

‘I lost my wife to Alzheimer’s then lost my faith': Caller, 80, says as Christianity becomes minority faith

Shadow Education Secretary jabs at Rishi Sunak over private school tax breaks

'It's unjustifiable': Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson blasts Tories for tax breaks on private schools

Shelagh 28/11/22

'We're far too soft on crime': Caller wants stricter laws after double stabbing in London

Shelagh 25/11/22

'We give so much yet we feel so undervalued': Nurse expresses 'pain' of stagnant income for 20 years

stalking victim

'I felt like a hostage in my own home': Stalking victim shares experience of builder's 'controlling' behaviour

Caller opens up about damp and mould in house

'It's breaking my marriage': Caller opens up about heartbreaking impacts of damp and mould in home

Shelagh Fogarty: It's clear there is a problem with the state of much of our housing

Shelagh Fogarty: It's clear there is a problem with the state of much of our housing

'Revolution’ is the only alternative to upcoming wave of strikes, says caller

'Revolution’ is the only alternative to upcoming RMT strikes, says caller

Caller says highly skilled is derogatory term

'Don't call people highly-skilled': Caller slams Keir Starmer for using 'derogatory remark'

'Years after Brexit, we still don't have truthful conversations on immigration': Shelagh Fogarty

'Years after Brexit, we still don't have truthful conversations on immigration': Shelagh Fogarty

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to select Kurt Zouma for West Ham match

Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to play Kurt Zouma in West Ham match

Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC

Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Jimmy Carr's 'cruel' gypsy Holocaust joke

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Jimmy Carr's 'cruel' Gypsy Holocaust joke

'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders - Royal College of Psychiatrists Chair

'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders, reveals top psychiatrist

Some people won't have money left after paying for essentials, warns Shadow Chancellor

Some people won't have money left after paying for essentials, warns Rachel Reeves

Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC

Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

The fire took 20 minutes to bring under control after London Fire Brigade arrived at the scene.

Iranian resistance group’s London office ‘firebombed’ in overnight 'molotov' attack

Belchers Lane where a boy, 12, was killed after his e-scooter collided with a bus

Boy, 12, killed after his electric scooter collided with a bus during morning school run

Man arrested after throwing egg at Charles on walkabout

Man arrested after 'egg thrown at King Charles' during walkabout in Luton

US citizen Anne Sacoolas admitted causing the death of Harry Dunn by careless driving

Harry Dunn’s family ‘horrified’ as United States government advise killer Anne Sacoolas not to attend UK sentencing
Royals show of solidarity amid Harry and Meghan Neftlix documentary

Royals rally together amid Harry and Meghan Netflix storm: Family to show united front on same day episode released
Stock image of a phone being repaired.

Apple launches self service repair in the UK, allowing customers to do DIY fixes on phones for the first time