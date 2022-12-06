'Strikes are a waste of time!': Care worker insists UK can't afford pay rises for unions

By Grace Parsons

Care worker tells Shelagh Fogarty that strikes are a "waste of time" because the UK can't afford to give people the pay rises they want.

Following the confirmation of further strikes that are set to take place across the UK, this caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the strikes are a "waste of time".

Unions including RMT, GMB, and CWU are to walk out this December in a dispute over pay.

This care worker told Shelagh she's "learned to adapt" with her minimal wage and warned that strikes will have a "knock-on effect" impacting business, particularly over the Christmas period.

Talking of the impact on the entire economy she said: "The whole of Europe doesn't want to do business with us, that has a knock-on effect...we need Europe far more than they need us."

When asked about her own pay the caller shared: "I manage...I haven't had a holiday in 3-4 years."

The care worker questioned where the money for pay rises will come from stating: "We haven't even paid back furlough, we've only just recently paid back World War I!"

