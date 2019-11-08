Tearful Jewish caller says she's scared of Jeremy Corbyn becoming Prime Minister

This Jewish caller broke into tears as she told Shelagh Fogarty that she is scared of Jeremy Corbyn being Prime Minister over allegations of anti-Semitism.

Two rabbis have written to local members, urging them to vote tactically to stop Labour candidates winning local seats after concerns over how Labour's leadership has responded to the issue within the party.

After Shelagh Fogarty dealt with one caller who was denying any anti-Semitism within the Labour Party, Sophie called in in tears, saying she's scared of what's happening in this country.

Shelagh Fogarty took the emotional call from Sophie. Picture: LBC

She told LBC: "I'm so upset by what I've been hearing.

"As a Jewish person, I am scared. I am scared because I see online the things that are being said.

"For people to say it's not true or it's not there, it is. It really is and I see it every day."

Her full call was very emotional. Watch it at the top of the page.